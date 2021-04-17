JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. (NYSE:JPM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. Its revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has generated $10.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JPM)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter. TSR has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. TSR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

OMEGA FLEX (NASDAQ:OFLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex last issued its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $31.63 million during the quarter. Omega Flex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.8. Omega Flex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:CFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group last released its earnings data on April 16th, 2021. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Citizens Financial Group has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2.

IS CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CFG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citizens Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Citizens Financial Group stock.

Citizens Financial Group