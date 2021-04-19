Earnings results for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

American Campus Communities last released its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.37. The firm earned $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Campus Communities has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.9. American Campus Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 19th, 2021. American Campus Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, April 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Campus Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.23%. The high price target for ACC is $46.00 and the low price target for ACC is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Campus Communities has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.83, American Campus Communities has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $43.81. American Campus Communities has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. American Campus Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Campus Communities is 77.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, American Campus Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 91.26% in the coming year. This indicates that American Campus Communities may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

In the past three months, American Campus Communities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of American Campus Communities is held by insiders. 96.69% of the stock of American Campus Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC



Earnings for American Campus Communities are expected to grow by 6.74% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of American Campus Communities is 85.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of American Campus Communities is 85.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.86. American Campus Communities has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. American Campus Communities has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here