Earnings results for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 04/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Bank of Marin Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company earned $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Bank of Marin Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 19th, 2021. Bank of Marin Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, April 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.51%. The high price target for BMRC is $33.00 and the low price target for BMRC is $33.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bank of Marin Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 15.5% from its current price of $39.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of Marin Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 37.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Marin Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.46% next year. This indicates that Bank of Marin Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

In the past three months, Bank of Marin Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,640.00 in company stock. Only 5.23% of the stock of Bank of Marin Bancorp is held by insiders. 43.90% of the stock of Bank of Marin Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC



Earnings for Bank of Marin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -7.92% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 17.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 17.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here