Earnings results for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Its revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equity LifeStyle Properties has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.2. Equity LifeStyle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.59%. The high price target for ELS is $73.00 and the low price target for ELS is $65.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equity LifeStyle Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.00, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a forecasted downside of 0.6% from its current price of $67.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 2.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equity LifeStyle Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equity LifeStyle Properties is 69.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equity LifeStyle Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.97% next year. This indicates that Equity LifeStyle Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

In the past three months, Equity LifeStyle Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties is held by insiders. 91.49% of the stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Equity LifeStyle Properties are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Equity LifeStyle Properties is 56.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Equity LifeStyle Properties is 56.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a PEG Ratio of 4.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a P/B Ratio of 9.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

