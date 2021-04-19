Earnings results for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

F.N.B. last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company earned $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. F.N.B. has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. F.N.B. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 19th, 2021. F.N.B. will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, April 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F.N.B. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.87%. The high price target for FNB is $10.00 and the low price target for FNB is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. F.N.B. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of F.N.B. is 40.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, F.N.B. will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.55% next year. This indicates that F.N.B. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

In the past three months, F.N.B. insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,145.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of F.N.B. is held by insiders. 72.28% of the stock of F.N.B. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)



Earnings for F.N.B. are expected to decrease by -4.35% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of F.N.B. is 13.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of F.N.B. is 13.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.85. F.N.B. has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

