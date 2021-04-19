Earnings results for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Hexcel last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.0. Hexcel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 19th, 2021. Hexcel will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, April 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hexcel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.51%. The high price target for HXL is $64.00 and the low price target for HXL is $27.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hexcel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.81, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.44, Hexcel has a forecasted downside of 29.5% from its current price of $57.37. Hexcel has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Hexcel does not currently pay a dividend. Hexcel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Hexcel insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $499,827.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Hexcel is held by insiders. 95.89% of the stock of Hexcel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hexcel are expected to grow by 145.83% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Hexcel is 39.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Hexcel is 39.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.18. Hexcel has a PEG Ratio of 14.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hexcel has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

