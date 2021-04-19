Earnings results for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 04/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

International Business Machines last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines has generated $12.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. International Business Machines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 19th, 2021. International Business Machines will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, April 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Business Machines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.37%. The high price target for IBM is $155.00 and the low price target for IBM is $120.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.92%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. International Business Machines has been increasing its dividend for 21 years. The dividend payout ratio of International Business Machines is 50.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, International Business Machines will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.50% next year. This indicates that International Business Machines will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

In the past three months, International Business Machines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of International Business Machines is held by insiders. 55.67% of the stock of International Business Machines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM



Earnings for International Business Machines are expected to grow by 32.19% in the coming year, from $8.73 to $11.54 per share. The P/E ratio of International Business Machines is 15.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of International Business Machines is 15.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.38. International Business Machines has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. International Business Machines has a P/B Ratio of 5.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

