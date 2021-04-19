Earnings results for Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 04/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Metropolitan Bank last issued its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. The company earned $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Metropolitan Bank has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Metropolitan Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Metropolitan Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.97%. The high price target for MCB is $50.00 and the low price target for MCB is $40.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Metropolitan Bank has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Metropolitan Bank has a forecasted downside of 18.0% from its current price of $54.86. Metropolitan Bank has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank does not currently pay a dividend. Metropolitan Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

In the past three months, Metropolitan Bank insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $783,685.00 in company stock. Only 15.90% of the stock of Metropolitan Bank is held by insiders. 55.66% of the stock of Metropolitan Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB



Earnings for Metropolitan Bank are expected to decrease by -7.13% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Metropolitan Bank is 13.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Metropolitan Bank is 13.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.86. Metropolitan Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

