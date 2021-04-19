Earnings results for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.95.

M&T Bank last released its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank has generated $13.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. M&T Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 19th, 2021. M&T Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, April 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for M&T Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $139.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.40%. The high price target for MTB is $175.00 and the low price target for MTB is $107.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

M&T Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $139.40, M&T Bank has a forecasted downside of 9.4% from its current price of $153.86. M&T Bank has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. M&T Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of M&T Bank is 32.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, M&T Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.20% next year. This indicates that M&T Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

In the past three months, M&T Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of M&T Bank is held by insiders. 82.68% of the stock of M&T Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB



Earnings for M&T Bank are expected to grow by 13.02% in the coming year, from $9.45 to $10.68 per share. The P/E ratio of M&T Bank is 15.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of M&T Bank is 15.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.86. M&T Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here