Earnings results for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners last issued its earnings data on January 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company earned $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners has generated $5.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Pinnacle Financial Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 19th, 2021. Pinnacle Financial Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, April 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.42%. The high price target for PNFP is $96.00 and the low price target for PNFP is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pinnacle Financial Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.75, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a forecasted downside of 23.4% from its current price of $92.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pinnacle Financial Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 13.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pinnacle Financial Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.22% next year. This indicates that Pinnacle Financial Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

In the past three months, Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,929,890.00 in company stock. Only 2.98% of the stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners is held by insiders. 75.44% of the stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP



Earnings for Pinnacle Financial Partners are expected to grow by 15.37% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 23.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners is 23.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here