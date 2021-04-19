Earnings results for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

The Coca-Cola last released its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Coca-Cola has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. The Coca-Cola has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 19th, 2021. The Coca-Cola will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, April 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Coca-Cola in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.60%. The high price target for KO is $62.00 and the low price target for KO is $47.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Coca-Cola has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.08, The Coca-Cola has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $53.68. The Coca-Cola has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola pays a meaningful dividend of 3.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Coca-Cola has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Coca-Cola is 79.62%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, The Coca-Cola will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.38% in the coming year. This indicates that The Coca-Cola may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

In the past three months, The Coca-Cola insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,246,280.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of The Coca-Cola is held by insiders. 65.99% of the stock of The Coca-Cola is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO



Earnings for The Coca-Cola are expected to grow by 11.17% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.09 per share. The P/E ratio of The Coca-Cola is 27.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.03. The P/E ratio of The Coca-Cola is 27.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.75. The Coca-Cola has a PEG Ratio of 5.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Coca-Cola has a P/B Ratio of 10.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

