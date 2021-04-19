Earnings results for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 17 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-6.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.57.

United Airlines last issued its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Its revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has generated $12.05 earnings per share over the last year. United Airlines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 19th, 2021. United Airlines will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, April 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Airlines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.54%. The high price target for UAL is $80.00 and the low price target for UAL is $30.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Airlines has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.89, United Airlines has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $55.87. United Airlines has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

United Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. United Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, United Airlines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,409,060.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of United Airlines is held by insiders. 60.86% of the stock of United Airlines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for United Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($26.76) to ($5.28) per share. The P/E ratio of United Airlines is -3.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of United Airlines is -3.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. United Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

