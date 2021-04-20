Earnings results for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Abbott Laboratories last announced its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business earned $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.9. Abbott Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abbott Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.38%. The high price target for ABT is $140.00 and the low price target for ABT is $94.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Abbott Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $124.06, Abbott Laboratories has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $124.53. Abbott Laboratories has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories has a dividend yield of 1.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Abbott Laboratories has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 55.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Abbott Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.10% next year. This indicates that Abbott Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

In the past three months, Abbott Laboratories insiders have sold 1,247.16% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $249,900.00 in company stock and sold $3,366,543.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Abbott Laboratories is held by insiders. 72.58% of the stock of Abbott Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT



Earnings for Abbott Laboratories are expected to grow by 22.69% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $4.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 65.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 65.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.56. Abbott Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 2.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Abbott Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 7.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

