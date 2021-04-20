Earnings results for Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Badger Meter last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business earned $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Badger Meter has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.9. Badger Meter has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Badger Meter in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.56%. The high price target for BMI is $95.00 and the low price target for BMI is $63.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Badger Meter has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.75, Badger Meter has a forecasted downside of 20.6% from its current price of $96.61. Badger Meter has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Badger Meter has been increasing its dividend for 19 years. The dividend payout ratio of Badger Meter is 44.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Badger Meter will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.89% next year. This indicates that Badger Meter will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

In the past three months, Badger Meter insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,476,039.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Badger Meter is held by insiders. 85.94% of the stock of Badger Meter is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI



Earnings for Badger Meter are expected to grow by 12.43% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Badger Meter is 57.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Badger Meter is 57.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.37. Badger Meter has a P/B Ratio of 8.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

