Earnings results for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

CSX last issued its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. CSX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CSX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.22%. The high price target for CSX is $113.00 and the low price target for CSX is $62.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CSX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.58, CSX has a forecasted downside of 7.2% from its current price of $98.71. CSX has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX has a dividend yield of 1.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CSX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CSX is 26.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CSX will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.05% next year. This indicates that CSX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

In the past three months, CSX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of CSX is held by insiders. 73.75% of the stock of CSX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX



Earnings for CSX are expected to grow by 19.11% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $4.30 per share. The P/E ratio of CSX is 27.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of CSX is 27.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 27.35. CSX has a PEG Ratio of 3.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CSX has a P/B Ratio of 6.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

