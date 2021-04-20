Earnings results for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3900000000000001.

Dover last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has generated $5.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Dover has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dover in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $132.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.82%. The high price target for DOV is $155.00 and the low price target for DOV is $78.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dover has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $132.25, Dover has a forecasted downside of 5.8% from its current price of $140.43. Dover has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dover has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dover has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dover is 33.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dover will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.94% next year. This indicates that Dover will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Dover insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $481,061.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Dover is held by insiders. 82.70% of the stock of Dover is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Dover are expected to grow by 12.93% in the coming year, from $5.49 to $6.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Dover is 30.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Dover is 30.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 48.40. Dover has a PEG Ratio of 1.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dover has a P/B Ratio of 6.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

