Earnings results for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Equity Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company earned $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Equity Bancshares has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year. Equity Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equity Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.54%. The high price target for EQBK is $22.00 and the low price target for EQBK is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equity Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Equity Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 22.5% from its current price of $28.40. Equity Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Equity Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

In the past three months, Equity Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $392,333.00 in company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Equity Bancshares is held by insiders. 65.76% of the stock of Equity Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK



Earnings for Equity Bancshares are expected to grow by 52.42% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Equity Bancshares is -5.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Equity Bancshares is -5.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Equity Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here