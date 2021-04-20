Earnings results for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

First Midwest Bancorp last posted its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company earned $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. First Midwest Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Midwest Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.36%. The high price target for FMBI is $24.00 and the low price target for FMBI is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Midwest Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.70, First Midwest Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 23.4% from its current price of $21.79. First Midwest Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Midwest Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Midwest Bancorp is 28.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Midwest Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.00% next year. This indicates that First Midwest Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

In the past three months, First Midwest Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of First Midwest Bancorp is held by insiders. 79.29% of the stock of First Midwest Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI



Earnings for First Midwest Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.96% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of First Midwest Bancorp is 21.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of First Midwest Bancorp is 21.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.70. First Midwest Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here