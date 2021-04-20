Earnings results for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Forestar Group last announced its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Forestar Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forestar Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.99%. The high price target for FOR is $32.00 and the low price target for FOR is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Forestar Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Forestar Group has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $25.53. Forestar Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group does not currently pay a dividend. Forestar Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

In the past three months, Forestar Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of Forestar Group is held by insiders. Only 30.67% of the stock of Forestar Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR



Earnings for Forestar Group are expected to grow by 8.59% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Forestar Group is 20.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Forestar Group is 20.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.68. Forestar Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Forestar Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

