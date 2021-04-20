Earnings results for GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

GATX last released its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The firm earned $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Its revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. GATX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GATX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.77%. The high price target for GATX is $103.00 and the low price target for GATX is $73.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GATX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GATX is 36.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GATX will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.33% next year. This indicates that GATX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GATX (NYSE:GATX)

In the past three months, GATX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,421,845.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of GATX is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of GATX (NYSE:GATX



Earnings for GATX are expected to decrease by -16.48% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of GATX is 17.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of GATX is 17.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 27.35. GATX has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

