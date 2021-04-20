Earnings results for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.28.

Hancock Whitney last issued its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year. Hancock Whitney has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hancock Whitney in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.96%. The high price target for HWC is $51.00 and the low price target for HWC is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hancock Whitney has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.33, Hancock Whitney has a forecasted downside of 23.0% from its current price of $43.27. Hancock Whitney has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney pays a meaningful dividend of 2.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hancock Whitney has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hancock Whitney is 26.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hancock Whitney will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.23% next year. This indicates that Hancock Whitney will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

In the past three months, Hancock Whitney insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $264,543.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Hancock Whitney is held by insiders. 73.41% of the stock of Hancock Whitney is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC



Earnings for Hancock Whitney are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to $3.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Hancock Whitney is -60.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hancock Whitney is -60.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hancock Whitney has a PEG Ratio of 1.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hancock Whitney has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here