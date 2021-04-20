Earnings results for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Harley-Davidson last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Harley-Davidson has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.5. Harley-Davidson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harley-Davidson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.30%. The high price target for HOG is $55.00 and the low price target for HOG is $20.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson has a dividend yield of 1.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Harley-Davidson has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Harley-Davidson is 17.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Harley-Davidson will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.43% next year. This indicates that Harley-Davidson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

In the past three months, Harley-Davidson insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $24,784.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Harley-Davidson is held by insiders. 90.55% of the stock of Harley-Davidson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG



Earnings for Harley-Davidson are expected to grow by 86.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Harley-Davidson is 61.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Harley-Davidson is 61.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 71.37. Harley-Davidson has a PEG Ratio of 2.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Harley-Davidson has a P/B Ratio of 3.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

