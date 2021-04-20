Earnings results for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Heartland Express last released its quarterly earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company earned $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Heartland Express has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Heartland Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heartland Express in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.19%. The high price target for HTLD is $25.00 and the low price target for HTLD is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Heartland Express has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.20, Heartland Express has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $19.60. Heartland Express has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express has a dividend yield of 0.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heartland Express has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heartland Express is 8.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heartland Express will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.69% next year. This indicates that Heartland Express will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

In the past three months, Heartland Express insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.00% of the stock of Heartland Express is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 57.26% of the stock of Heartland Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD



Earnings for Heartland Express are expected to grow by 19.54% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Heartland Express is 24.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Heartland Express is 24.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 27.35. Heartland Express has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here