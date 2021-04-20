Earnings results for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group last announced its earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Interactive Brokers Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.71%. The high price target for IBKR is $89.00 and the low price target for IBKR is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend yield of 0.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Interactive Brokers Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 17.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Interactive Brokers Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.69% next year. This indicates that Interactive Brokers Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

In the past three months, Interactive Brokers Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $88,010,797.00 in company stock. Only 3.23% of the stock of Interactive Brokers Group is held by insiders. Only 16.08% of the stock of Interactive Brokers Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR



Earnings for Interactive Brokers Group are expected to decrease by -9.70% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 35.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 35.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.70. Interactive Brokers Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

