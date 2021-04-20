Earnings results for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Iridium Communications last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business earned $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Iridium Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iridium Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.11%. The high price target for IRDM is $44.00 and the low price target for IRDM is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Iridium Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.67, Iridium Communications has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $38.47. Iridium Communications has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Iridium Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Iridium Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Iridium Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,993,835.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Iridium Communications is held by insiders. 81.62% of the stock of Iridium Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Iridium Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Iridium Communications is -32.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Iridium Communications is -32.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Iridium Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

