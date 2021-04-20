Earnings results for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.3.

Johnson & Johnson last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has generated $8.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Johnson & Johnson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $182.62, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.25%. The high price target for JNJ is $200.00 and the low price target for JNJ is $160.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Johnson & Johnson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $182.62, Johnson & Johnson has a forecasted upside of 12.2% from its current price of $162.69. Johnson & Johnson has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson pays a meaningful dividend of 2.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Johnson & Johnson has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of Johnson & Johnson is 46.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Johnson & Johnson will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.44% next year. This indicates that Johnson & Johnson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

In the past three months, Johnson & Johnson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Johnson & Johnson is held by insiders. 67.25% of the stock of Johnson & Johnson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ



Earnings for Johnson & Johnson are expected to grow by 11.26% in the coming year, from $7.99 to $8.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Johnson & Johnson is 25.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Johnson & Johnson is 25.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.49. Johnson & Johnson has a PEG Ratio of 3.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Johnson & Johnson has a P/B Ratio of 7.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here