Earnings results for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.08.

Lockheed Martin last posted its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.03. The company earned $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Its revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has generated $21.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Lockheed Martin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lockheed Martin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $423.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.98%. The high price target for LMT is $500.00 and the low price target for LMT is $334.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lockheed Martin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $423.00, Lockheed Martin has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $391.73. Lockheed Martin has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin pays a meaningful dividend of 2.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lockheed Martin has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lockheed Martin is 47.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lockheed Martin will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.65% next year. This indicates that Lockheed Martin will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

In the past three months, Lockheed Martin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of Lockheed Martin is held by insiders. 77.00% of the stock of Lockheed Martin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT



Earnings for Lockheed Martin are expected to grow by 5.68% in the coming year, from $24.82 to $26.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Lockheed Martin is 16.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Lockheed Martin is 16.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 75.50. Lockheed Martin has a PEG Ratio of 1.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lockheed Martin has a P/B Ratio of 34.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here