Earnings results for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

ManpowerGroup last released its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Its revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has generated $7.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.8. ManpowerGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ManpowerGroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.79%. The high price target for MAN is $135.00 and the low price target for MAN is $54.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ManpowerGroup has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.60, ManpowerGroup has a forecasted downside of 7.8% from its current price of $109.10. ManpowerGroup has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup pays a meaningful dividend of 2.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ManpowerGroup does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ManpowerGroup is 31.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ManpowerGroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.16% next year. This indicates that ManpowerGroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

In the past three months, ManpowerGroup insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $584,409.00 in company stock. Only 1.29% of the stock of ManpowerGroup is held by insiders. 93.00% of the stock of ManpowerGroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN



Earnings for ManpowerGroup are expected to grow by 66.17% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $5.55 per share. The P/E ratio of ManpowerGroup is 75.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of ManpowerGroup is 75.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.80. ManpowerGroup has a PEG Ratio of 4.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ManpowerGroup has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

