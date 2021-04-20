Earnings results for Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Mueller Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $675.85 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Mueller Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mueller Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.24%. The high price target for MLI is $55.00 and the low price target for MLI is $55.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mueller Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, Mueller Industries has a forecasted upside of 23.2% from its current price of $44.63. Mueller Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries has a dividend yield of 1.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mueller Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mueller Industries is 23.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mueller Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.97% next year. This indicates that Mueller Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

In the past three months, Mueller Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,904,931.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Mueller Industries is held by insiders. 89.12% of the stock of Mueller Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI



Earnings for Mueller Industries are expected to grow by 16.98% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Mueller Industries is 19.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Mueller Industries is 19.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 48.40. Mueller Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

