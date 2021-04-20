Earnings results for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5699999999999998.

Netflix last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 18th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The business earned $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.4. Netflix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

38 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Netflix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $587.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.95%. The high price target for NFLX is $750.00 and the low price target for NFLX is $270.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 26 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Netflix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 26 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $587.45, Netflix has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $554.44. Netflix has been the subject of 21 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix does not currently pay a dividend. Netflix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

In the past three months, Netflix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,782,466.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Netflix is held by insiders. 79.71% of the stock of Netflix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX



Earnings for Netflix are expected to grow by 44.98% in the coming year, from $6.27 to $9.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Netflix is 89.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Netflix is 89.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.98. Netflix has a PEG Ratio of 1.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Netflix has a P/B Ratio of 32.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here