Earnings results for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 21st, 2021. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company earned $887.69 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.53, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 944.33%. The high price target for EDU is $198.00 and the low price target for EDU is $18.70. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.17, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $181.83, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a forecasted upside of 1,097.8% from its current price of $15.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group does not currently pay a dividend. New Oriental Education & Technology Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

In the past three months, New Oriental Education & Technology Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.50% of the stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is held by insiders. 80.65% of the stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU



Earnings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group are expected to grow by 64.86% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $5.16 per share. The P/E ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is 6.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group is 6.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

