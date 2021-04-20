Earnings results for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55.

Northern Trust last posted its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust has generated $6.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Northern Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northern Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.92%. The high price target for NTRS is $131.00 and the low price target for NTRS is $79.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northern Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northern Trust is 42.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northern Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.34% next year. This indicates that Northern Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

In the past three months, Northern Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,797,080.00 in company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Northern Trust is held by insiders. 78.82% of the stock of Northern Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS



Earnings for Northern Trust are expected to grow by 7.85% in the coming year, from $5.99 to $6.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 17.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Northern Trust is 17.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.70. Northern Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

