Earnings results for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

Omnicom Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company earned $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group has generated $6.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Omnicom Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omnicom Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.19%. The high price target for OMC is $75.00 and the low price target for OMC is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Omnicom Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Omnicom Group is 46.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Omnicom Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.12% next year. This indicates that Omnicom Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

In the past three months, Omnicom Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Omnicom Group is held by insiders. 92.76% of the stock of Omnicom Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Omnicom Group are expected to grow by 23.11% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $5.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Omnicom Group is 17.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Omnicom Group is 17.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.80. Omnicom Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omnicom Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

