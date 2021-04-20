Earnings results for P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $1.33. The company earned $142.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year. P.A.M. Transportation Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for P.A.M. Transportation Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.37%. The high price target for PTSI is $39.00 and the low price target for PTSI is $39.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

P.A.M. Transportation Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services does not currently pay a dividend. P.A.M. Transportation Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

In the past three months, P.A.M. Transportation Services insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $51,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 68.99% of the stock of P.A.M. Transportation Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.12% of the stock of P.A.M. Transportation Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI



Earnings for P.A.M. Transportation Services are expected to grow by 94.57% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $4.30 per share. The P/E ratio of P.A.M. Transportation Services is -35.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of P.A.M. Transportation Services is -35.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

