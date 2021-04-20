Earnings results for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

PACCAR last released its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company earned $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PACCAR has generated $6.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. PACCAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PACCAR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.84%. The high price target for PCAR is $115.00 and the low price target for PCAR is $73.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PACCAR has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.00, PACCAR has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $93.35. PACCAR has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

PACCAR has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PACCAR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PACCAR is 18.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PACCAR will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.23% next year. This indicates that PACCAR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, PACCAR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,540,164.00 in company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of PACCAR is held by insiders. 61.80% of the stock of PACCAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PACCAR are expected to grow by 46.54% in the coming year, from $3.76 to $5.51 per share. The P/E ratio of PACCAR is 22.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of PACCAR is 22.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 71.37. PACCAR has a PEG Ratio of 1.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PACCAR has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

