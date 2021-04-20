Earnings results for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 04/20/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

PacWest Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year. PacWest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PacWest Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.01%. The high price target for PACW is $41.00 and the low price target for PACW is $19.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PacWest Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.13, PacWest Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 27.0% from its current price of $39.90. PacWest Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PacWest Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 25.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PacWest Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.13% next year. This indicates that PacWest Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

In the past three months, PacWest Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of PacWest Bancorp is held by insiders. 82.38% of the stock of PacWest Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW



Earnings for PacWest Bancorp are expected to grow by 79.75% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $2.93 per share. The P/E ratio of PacWest Bancorp is -3.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PacWest Bancorp is -3.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PacWest Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

