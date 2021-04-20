Earnings results for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Peoples Bancorp last issued its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Peoples Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Peoples Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.75%. The high price target for PEBO is $40.00 and the low price target for PEBO is $21.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Peoples Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.38, Peoples Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 4.8% from its current price of $33.77. Peoples Bancorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.12%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Peoples Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 47.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Peoples Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.50% next year. This indicates that Peoples Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

In the past three months, Peoples Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.66% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp is held by insiders. 56.35% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO



Earnings for Peoples Bancorp are expected to grow by 48.34% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 23.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 23.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.68. Peoples Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

