Earnings results for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

Philip Morris International last released its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Its revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has generated $5.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Philip Morris International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Philip Morris International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.29%. The high price target for PM is $110.00 and the low price target for PM is $80.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Philip Morris International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.27, Philip Morris International has a forecasted upside of 8.3% from its current price of $91.67. Philip Morris International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.17%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Philip Morris International has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Philip Morris International is 92.49%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Philip Morris International will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.90% in the coming year. This indicates that Philip Morris International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

In the past three months, Philip Morris International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $168,780.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Philip Morris International is held by insiders. 74.18% of the stock of Philip Morris International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM



Earnings for Philip Morris International are expected to grow by 12.87% in the coming year, from $5.13 to $5.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Philip Morris International is 18.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Philip Morris International is 18.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.72. Philip Morris International has a PEG Ratio of 2.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

