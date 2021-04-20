Earnings results for Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Premier Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company earned $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Premier Financial has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Premier Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Premier Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.85%. The high price target for PFC is $30.00 and the low price target for PFC is $25.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Premier Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Premier Financial is 37.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Premier Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.74% next year. This indicates that Premier Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

In the past three months, Premier Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $50,546.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.64% of the stock of Premier Financial is held by insiders. 64.10% of the stock of Premier Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC



Earnings for Premier Financial are expected to decrease by -10.85% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Premier Financial is 23.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Premier Financial is 23.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.70. Premier Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

