Earnings results for Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Silvergate Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 21st, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm earned $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25 million. Silvergate Capital has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.8. Silvergate Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $121.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.86%. The high price target for SI is $175.00 and the low price target for SI is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silvergate Capital has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Silvergate Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

In the past three months, Silvergate Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,281,418.00 in company stock. 56.09% of the stock of Silvergate Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI



Earnings for Silvergate Capital are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Silvergate Capital is 115.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Silvergate Capital is 115.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.70. Silvergate Capital has a P/B Ratio of 10.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

