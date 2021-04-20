Earnings results for Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Simmons First National last issued its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company earned $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Simmons First National has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Simmons First National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Simmons First National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.46%. The high price target for SFNC is $28.00 and the low price target for SFNC is $18.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National pays a meaningful dividend of 2.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Simmons First National has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Simmons First National is 26.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Simmons First National will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.11% next year. This indicates that Simmons First National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

In the past three months, Simmons First National insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,928,624.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Simmons First National is held by insiders. Only 24.18% of the stock of Simmons First National is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC



Earnings for Simmons First National are expected to decrease by -27.39% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Simmons First National is 12.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Simmons First National is 12.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.70. Simmons First National has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

