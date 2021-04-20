Earnings results for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

SmartFinancial last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. SmartFinancial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SmartFinancial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.91%. The high price target for SMBK is $22.00 and the low price target for SMBK is $22.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SmartFinancial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, SmartFinancial has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $22.66. SmartFinancial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SmartFinancial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SmartFinancial is 14.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SmartFinancial will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.90% next year. This indicates that SmartFinancial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

In the past three months, SmartFinancial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.94% of the stock of SmartFinancial is held by insiders. 40.53% of the stock of SmartFinancial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK



Earnings for SmartFinancial are expected to decrease by -13.41% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of SmartFinancial is 15.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of SmartFinancial is 15.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.70. SmartFinancial has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

