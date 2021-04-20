Earnings results for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

Tenet Healthcare last issued its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company earned $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year. Tenet Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenet Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.71%. The high price target for THC is $60.00 and the low price target for THC is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tenet Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.29, Tenet Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 15.7% from its current price of $52.55. Tenet Healthcare has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Tenet Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

In the past three months, Tenet Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $145,205,515.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Tenet Healthcare is held by insiders. 93.13% of the stock of Tenet Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC



Earnings for Tenet Healthcare are expected to decrease by -29.74% in the coming year, from $4.27 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Tenet Healthcare is -404.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenet Healthcare is -404.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenet Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 8.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tenet Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 11.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here