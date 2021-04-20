Earnings results for The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.17.

The Procter & Gamble last released its earnings results on January 19th, 2021. The reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Procter & Gamble has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. The Procter & Gamble has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Procter & Gamble in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $149.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.38%. The high price target for PG is $166.00 and the low price target for PG is $120.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Procter & Gamble has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble pays a meaningful dividend of 2.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Procter & Gamble has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 61.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Procter & Gamble will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.49% next year. This indicates that The Procter & Gamble will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

In the past three months, The Procter & Gamble insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $81,120,667.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of The Procter & Gamble is held by insiders. 63.05% of the stock of The Procter & Gamble is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG



Earnings for The Procter & Gamble are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $6.02 per share. The P/E ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 26.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 26.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.72. The Procter & Gamble has a PEG Ratio of 3.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Procter & Gamble has a P/B Ratio of 7.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

