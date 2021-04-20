Earnings results for The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.62.

The Travelers Companies last announced its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company earned $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies has generated $9.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. The Travelers Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Travelers Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.40%. The high price target for TRV is $185.00 and the low price target for TRV is $115.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Travelers Companies has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Travelers Companies is 35.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Travelers Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.54% next year. This indicates that The Travelers Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

In the past three months, The Travelers Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,945,178.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of The Travelers Companies is held by insiders. 81.82% of the stock of The Travelers Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV



Earnings for The Travelers Companies are expected to grow by 22.37% in the coming year, from $8.54 to $10.45 per share. The P/E ratio of The Travelers Companies is 17.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of The Travelers Companies is 17.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.68. The Travelers Companies has a PEG Ratio of 2.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Travelers Companies has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

