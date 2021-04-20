Earnings results for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

W. R. Berkley last released its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W. R. Berkley has generated $3.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.1. W. R. Berkley has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W. R. Berkley in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.06%. The high price target for WRB is $92.00 and the low price target for WRB is $55.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

W. R. Berkley has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.25, W. R. Berkley has a forecasted downside of 8.1% from its current price of $80.76. W. R. Berkley has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

W. R. Berkley has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. W. R. Berkley has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of W. R. Berkley is 15.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, W. R. Berkley will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.53% next year. This indicates that W. R. Berkley will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, W. R. Berkley insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.30% of the stock of W. R. Berkley is held by insiders. 71.04% of the stock of W. R. Berkley is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for W. R. Berkley are expected to grow by 40.45% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $3.09 per share. The P/E ratio of W. R. Berkley is 45.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of W. R. Berkley is 45.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.68. W. R. Berkley has a PEG Ratio of 3.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. W. R. Berkley has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

