Earnings results for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business earned $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Webster Financial has generated $4.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Webster Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Webster Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.38%. The high price target for WBS is $60.00 and the low price target for WBS is $37.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Webster Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Webster Financial is 39.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Webster Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.07% next year. This indicates that Webster Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

In the past three months, Webster Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $644,250.00 in company stock. Only 1.46% of the stock of Webster Financial is held by insiders. 86.72% of the stock of Webster Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS



Earnings for Webster Financial are expected to grow by 5.65% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Webster Financial is 18.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Webster Financial is 18.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.70. Webster Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

