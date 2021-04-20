Earnings results for Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/20/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Xerox last announced its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Its revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Xerox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xerox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.54%. The high price target for XRX is $20.00 and the low price target for XRX is $17.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Xerox has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.40, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.60, Xerox has a forecasted downside of 26.5% from its current price of $25.32. Xerox has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Xerox has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xerox is 28.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Xerox will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.02% next year. This indicates that Xerox will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

In the past three months, Xerox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Xerox is held by insiders. 81.05% of the stock of Xerox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xerox (NYSE:XRX



Earnings for Xerox are expected to grow by 73.72% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Xerox is 5.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.65. The P/E ratio of Xerox is 5.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 48.40. Xerox has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here