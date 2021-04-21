Earnings results for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.48.

Anthem last issued its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem has generated $19.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Anthem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anthem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $365.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.26%. The high price target for ANTM is $425.00 and the low price target for ANTM is $306.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Anthem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Anthem is 23.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Anthem will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.73% next year. This indicates that Anthem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

In the past three months, Anthem insiders have sold 4,165.86% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $503,251.00 in company stock and sold $21,467,988.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Anthem is held by insiders. 89.36% of the stock of Anthem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM



Earnings for Anthem are expected to grow by 13.59% in the coming year, from $22.44 to $25.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 19.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 19.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.78. Anthem has a PEG Ratio of 0.92. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Anthem has a P/B Ratio of 3.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

