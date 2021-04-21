Earnings results for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 04/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

ASML last released its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm earned $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.0. ASML has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASML in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $580.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.91%. The high price target for ASML is $750.00 and the low price target for ASML is $322.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ASML has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.72, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $580.50, ASML has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $616.94. ASML has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML has a dividend yield of 0.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ASML has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ASML is 34.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ASML will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.77% next year. This indicates that ASML will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

In the past three months, ASML insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.88% of the stock of ASML is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML



Earnings for ASML are expected to grow by 22.16% in the coming year, from $9.34 to $11.41 per share. The P/E ratio of ASML is 69.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of ASML is 69.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.67. ASML has a PEG Ratio of 2.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASML has a P/B Ratio of 18.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

